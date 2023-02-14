Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The News Tribune

How much did it snow in Tacoma last night? And here's what to expect the rest of the week

By Shaun Goodwin,

12 days ago

Quickly-passing bands of rain and snow dropped about two inches of snow in Tacoma on Monday evening into Tuesday, resulting in a not-to-lovely start to Valentine’s Day in Puget Sound .

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported multiple wrecks on major roadways Tuesday morning, including a car fire on southbound I-5 and a collision that blocked the high-occupancy vehicle lane on State Route 18.

As temperatures rise throughout the day — Tacoma’s forecast high for Tuesday is 44 degrees — WSDOT continues to warn drivers to beware of slick roads throughout the morning.

“Even as temperatures are continuing to rise, it remains slick in some spots out there. Our maintenance crews are still treating our roads,” WSDOT wrote in a tweet . “Please adjust your speed for conditions and drive carefully near our plows.”

More storms later this week

Tacoma has seen its last snowy weather for the next couple of days, but there is a chance for further accumulations later this week.

“For the next disturbance on Thursday, the good thing with this disturbance is that as it seems to be approaching, it’s weakening,” Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, told the Tacoma News-Tribune.

“So we could very well see precipitation chances continue to decrease as we get closer to the time at which they arrive,” McMillian continued. “That’s just sort of been the general trend as the model has been handling this disturbance here.”

McMillian said the best snow chances would occur around the coasts, but even then, only to expect some snow flurries.

The Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m. Thursday, before a 20% chance of rain persists through Friday morning.

“It looks like we will stay sort of active into the weekend with continued shower chances,” McMillian said. “But that’s not anything too out of the ordinary for this time of the year.”

