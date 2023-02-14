Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

‘I chews you’: Oregon Zoo animals celebrate Valentine’s Day

By John Ross Ferrara,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnsZb_0knEcmNs00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Keepers at the Oregon Zoo surprised the park’s animals with Valentine’s Day treats this week. The zoo shared photos and video of some of the zoo’s animals: beavers, otters, rhinos, lions and harbor seals enjoying roses or heart-shaped treats.

“I chews you,” the Zoo joked on Twitter, sharing a photo of a keeper gifting a resident beaver a Valentine’s Day rose.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4XJT_0knEcmNs00
    Oregon Zoo animals celebrate Valentine’s Day (Oreogn Zoo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6lmU_0knEcmNs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fL2rq_0knEcmNs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMuoX_0knEcmNs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ux57m_0knEcmNs00
Corgi Beach Day barks up a new tree, switches coastal cities

The treats are part of the zoo’s “animal enrichment” plan, aimed at stimulating and challenging the animals with objects and activities.

“Roses are nice, chocolates are too, but animals crave other treats at the Oregon Zoo,” the zoo stated in a press release. “The zoo’s animal care staff has been spreading the love this week, delivering some nontraditional valentines to the animals in their care. Rhinos munched on heart-shaped watermelon wedges, sea otters tucked into red and pink ice treats, and the African lion pride enjoyed a special cream cheese Valentine message.”

Zoo visitors will receive week-long discounts on tickets next week, starting with Presidents’ Day weekend . From Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, tickets will drop from $24 to $12 per person.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

