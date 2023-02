Mediaite

JUST IN: Dianne Feinstein Announces She Won’t Seek Re-Election, Will Retire After Three Decades in Senate By Sarah Rumpf, 12 days ago

By Sarah Rumpf, 12 days ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) will wrap up a three-decade career in the United States Senate, announcing via Twitter on Tuesday that she would not seek ...