Hanover Twp. launching app to keep schools safe, informed

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keeping students and the community safe that’s the mission of a new high-tech safety tool being launched in a Luzerne County school district.

It’s called the “Crimewatch app” and the Hanover Area School District is teaming up with the Hanover Township Police Department in this new community safety effort.

It’s all about eliminating or trying to eliminate the spread of misinformation, when incidents occur within the district or the community.

“For us to have parents in a comfort zone to know they are going to have up-to-the-minute information. If there was ever a dangerous situation within the walls of any of our buildings,” stated Nathan Barrett, superintendent at the Hanover Area School District.

“The best part about the Crimewatch app is the fact that it is direct information right from the police department, in particular, it’s real-time. It’s up to the minute and it doesn’t have any other information from people who are not on the scene,” explained Barrett.

It provides a direct, real-time information link to anyone who downloads the app onto their electronic devices.

“The app and the program allow us to share that information across multiple platforms through the Crimewatch app whether it be through Facebook or Twitter and Instagram if those things are available,” stated Sgt. Ryan Cywinski at the Hanover Township Police Department.

Sgt. Cywinski says it is all about real-time information and interaction with the community.

“It allows us to interact more closely with the community by allowing them to provide information on incidents that may have occurred but also allows them to submit tips, they can sign up for our alarm and camera registry,” explained Cywinski.

The school district prohibits students from taking cell phones in the classroom. The app is aimed at preventing the spread of rumors or unconfirmed information.

“By the time the information got back out to the parents it had layers and layers of misinformation that was reaching parents, creating havoc and panic to parents. We’re coming here to try to take their kids out of the school and it was misinformation,” expressed Barrett.

The app was launched last week and costs the district about $1,700 a year for the next five years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.