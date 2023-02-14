Clayton News Daily

4 arrested in South Florida in connection with Haitian president’s assassination By Jay Weaver, Jacqueline CharlesAntonio Maria Delgado, Miami Herald, 12 days ago

By Jay Weaver, Jacqueline CharlesAntonio Maria Delgado, Miami Herald, 12 days ago

MIAMI — More than a year and a half after launching their investigation, U.S. federal agents arrested four suspects in South Florida Tuesday on charges ...