Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
Albany Herald

4 arrested in South Florida in connection with Haitian president’s assassination

By Jay Weaver, Jacqueline CharlesAntonio Maria Delgado, Miami Herald,

12 days ago
MIAMI — More than a year and a half after launching their investigation, U.S. federal agents arrested four suspects in South Florida Tuesday......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy