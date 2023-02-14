US-54 reopen, ’10-12 vehicles involved’ in Tuesday Texas County wreck

UPDATE: (8:41 p.m.)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead following a wreck in Texas County Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was stopped on US-54 two miles northeast of Optima when due to an earlier wreck when a second vehicle crashed into it.

According to the OHP, one person Scott Dale Morrell, 69, of Tyrone, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The OHP said two others were transported from the wreck to the hospital with various injuries.

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.)

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports that US-54 in Texas County is now open.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released more information on the wreck.

According to the OHP, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, one vehicle was driving at what police said was a rate of speed not fit for the conditions when it hit a vehicle that was stopped due to a previous wreck.

The OHP said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries and is in stable condition. No other injuries from the wreck were reported.

Update (3:10 p.m.)

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said that the inside lane of westbound US-54 has been reopened to traffic. The outside lane remains closed.

Original Story

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the roadway has been blocked on US-54 at Mile 21, about one mile southwest of Goodwell, as officials work to respond to a multi-vehicle wreck amid “zero visibility” conditions.

Blowing dirt in the air on Tuesday reduced visibility to “zero” in the area, according to officials. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a crash that involved “anywhere from 10-12 vehicles” in total, including multiple commercial vehicles.

No serious injuries were reported as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, though officials advised that the road continued to be blocked and visibility continues to be at a reduced level.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, blowing dirt is causing low visibility conditions across all of US-54 between Texhoma and Optima. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

