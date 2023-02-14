Open in App
Broome County, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Effort to keep notorious killer behind bars continues

By Pat Giblin,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BknPR_0knERNG600

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is reminding the community that it’s not too late to help keep notorious killer James Wales behind bars.

Wales was convicted of the rape and murder of 12 year-old Cheri Ann Lindsey in 1984 when the girl was out collecting for her paper route.

He was sentenced to 33⅓ years to life in prison and has his 4th parole board hearing coming up in March.

Effort to keep notorious killer behind bars

Every year, the Broome County DA’s Office works to ensure that Wales spends the rest of his life in prison.

You can too by sending a letter via mail or email to the Wende Correctional Facility.

Address: Attn: Guidance Unit, Wende Correctional Facility, 3040 Wende Road, Alden, NY 14004

Email: doccs.sm.Wende.Official.Letters@doccs.ny.gov.

“It’s still not too late to join David & Jean Lindsey (Cheri’s parents). Make your voice heard. Contact New York State Parole and oppose the release of murderer James Wales,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Wales’ DIN # is 84C1060.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Binghamton, NY newsLocal Binghamton, NY
Endicott woman pleads guilty to felony Arson
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Binghamton man gets maximum for stabbing girlfriend to death
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Colonial defendants say texts prove their innocence
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Binghamton man who avoided court has been sentenced
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Man arrested for selling cannabis to Cortland kids
Cortland, NY3 days ago
Binghamton fentanyl dealer pleads guilty
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Second man arrested following Norwich officer assault
Norwich, NY2 days ago
Large illegal weapons and narcotics bust in Town of Maine
Maine, NY3 days ago
Police find man who struck Norwich officer with car
Norwich, NY3 days ago
Man wanted by Norwich Police for allegedly assaulting an officer
Norwich, NY5 days ago
Elmira man pleads guilty to driving to Cortland to sell 400 grams of meth
Elmira, NY5 days ago
Burglars steal tools from Broome Habitat house
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
MacArthur Elementary on lockout
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Governor Hochul visits the Firehouse Stage in JC
Johnson City, NY4 days ago
Endicott Police looking for shots fired suspects
Endicott, NY5 days ago
Man arrested for stealing BB gun from Tractor Supply
Cortlandville, NY5 days ago
New Binghamton central fire station is operational
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Public hearing on dilapidated Binghamton Plaza
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Black History event at Boulevard United Methodist
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Great margarita spots in the Binghamton area
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Otsego Co. woman charged with Aggravated DWI following crash
Cooperstown, NY4 days ago
Twin Tiers Eye Care joins team Guthrie
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
STIC accepting referrals for youth counseling program
Binghamton, NY2 days ago
Village of Waverly awarded $4.5 million
Waverly, NY2 days ago
Cornell Cooperative to host poultry raising workshop
Dickinson, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy