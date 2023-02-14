Open in App
Lynchburg, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Career criminal arrested stepping off Virginia Greyhound bus with cocaine, handgun

By Jakob Cordes,

12 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A New York man has been sentenced to 4 years in federal prison after he stepped off a Greyhound bus in Virginia carrying a handgun and 8 grams of cocaine.

Lynchburg Police were called after Najalaek Walker, wanted for parole violations in New York, boarded a Greyhound Bus that was set to stop in Virginia. When Walker stepped off the bus, police arrested him, in the process making him drop a food container with a handgun inside.

After he was searched, police found 4.7 kilos of heroin and cocaine in plastic bags.

Walker pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute and one firearms offense, and in competing sentencing memorandums, the prosecution and defense made their case to the court.

The prosecution called for a sentence of 51 months, the maximum sentence recommended under the guideline range, which was between 41 and 51 months.

They cited Walker’s long criminal history, which dates back to 2016 and includes other drug and firearm charges, as well a charge of vehicle theft.

“Walker first encountered law enforcement at the age of 15 and has cycled through the
criminal justice system ever since,” prosecutors wrote.

His defense pushed for a sentence of just 33 months, arguing that Walker’s crime was non-violent, and that he had not gotten a “fair shake” in his early years.

“Mr. Walker met his father behind bars, and has only ever known his father as someone who lives in prison because he was convicted of murder around the same time that Najalaek was born,” the defense wrote, going on to describe a difficult, impoverished upbringing that eventually culminated in his dropping out of high school and turning to illegitimate employment.

“Mr. Walker had a gun because he was running for his life and wanted to be able to protect himself,” the defense wrote. “Unlike many cases in which people are charged with illegally possessing a firearm, Mr. Walker actually was in imminent danger of death—even according to the government.”

The court was evidently not sympathetic to those arguments, imposing a sentence of 48 months — just 3 months less than the sentence requested by the prosecution.

