Bucks County, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Resident Wins $256K In Online Lotto

By Mac Bullock,

12 days ago
Lottery balls Photo Credit: Unsplash / dylan nolte

A Bucks County resident logged off their computer six figures richer than they started, state officials say.

The unnamed Pennsylvania Lottery player won $256,564.09 in the PA Big Winner Spectacular, a connect-style internet instant game, lotto representatives announced Monday, Feb. 13.

PA Lottery online games can be accessed from any internet-connected computer, tablet, or mobile device. Players can also buy tickets for the Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets online or through the Pennsylvania Lottery's official mobile app.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

