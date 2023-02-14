Meals on Wheels seniors receive more than just meals on Valentine’s Day

SAN DIEGO — A special group of San Diego seniors received beautiful flowers and other goodies this morning for Valentine’s Day, as a way to help them feel extra loved.

Valentine’s Day gift bags went go to several senior citizens who regularly receive meals from the Meals on Wheels nonprofit.

“We’re not just food but we’re more than a meal… I think, is on full display,” Brent Wakefield, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, said of the Valentine’s Day efforts

The bags were put together in partnership with “Petal Pushers,” a group of floral designers with the Point Loma Garden Club.

Emy Yeazell and Kay Phillips, two of the designers with the group, worked to create flower arrangements that Meals on Wheels delivered.

Along with the flowers and food, love filled cards by students at Magnolia Elementary School were given to the seniors.

Wakefield said that in San Diego approximately one in 10 seniors experience hunger and nearly half of seniors live alone.

Many of the Meals on Wheels San Diego County clients either live alone or are socially isolated, so a volunteer is often the only person they see all day.

“(We’re) really not just a senior nutrition program,” Wakefield said. “It’s contact for connection and to let them know other people are thinking about them.”

