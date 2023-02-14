Open in App
Alpine, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

1 killed in crash between 2 semi-trucks in East County

By Sir Milo Loftin,

12 days ago

ALPINE, Calif. — One person was killed Monday night when two semi-trucks collided with each other in East County, causing one of the vehicles to go up in flames, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8, west of Tavern Road.

According to CHP, the driver of a Kenworth semi-truck collided into the back of the driver of a Peterbilt semi-truck for reasons still under investigation.

As a result of the crash, the Kenworth vehicle caught fire and the driver died, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

The driver of the Peterbilt trailer, a 32-year-old man from Florida, was uninjured in the crash.

Officials have not yet identified the Kenworth driver, according to the news release.

Eastbound I-8 near Tavern Road was closed for over six hours as a result of the crash.

The Tavern Road bridge over I-8 was also closed for several hours as Caltrans inspected the bridge for possible fire damage. All surrounding roadways have since reopened.

The circumstances that led to the collision are still under investigation and it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP said.

