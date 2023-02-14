Open in App
Monterey, CA
See more from this location?
KION News Channel 5/46

Capsized boat lands on Del Monte Beach

By Derrick Ow,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGbej_0knELP8Y00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A capsized boat washed up on Del Monte Beach early Tuesday morning.

Monterey Fire said they responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Firefighters said that the boat was looking to dock at Monterey Harbor after sailing from Moss Landing. Firefighters said that the anchors on the boat broke off due to the high winds. The occupant on the boat alerted the U.S. Coast Guard about the incident.

Monterey Police said that the occupant jumped off the boat and was able to swim to shore. Police did say the occupant was uninjured.

The post Capsized boat lands on Del Monte Beach appeared first on KION546 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
51-year-old man dies in Pleasure Point area crash in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago
Santa Cruz Police remembers Sgt. Baker and Detective Butler on 10 year anniversary of their deaths
Santa Cruz, CA8 hours ago
Watsonville Police investigating possible homicide
Watsonville, CA9 hours ago
Emergency Weather Shelters opening in Santa Cruz County
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
Highway 9 near Glengarry Road in Felton reopens after tree was down on the highway
Felton, CA3 days ago
Capitola Police investigating attempted homicide stabbing, two suspects wanted
Capitola, CA5 days ago
City of Salinas gets all electric truck fleet
Salinas, CA6 days ago
Two brothers dead after reported physical altercation
Gonzales, CA7 days ago
Two brothers dead after reported altercation, Sheriff’s Office investigating incident as a murder-suicide
Gonzales, CA7 days ago
Alisal Boys Soccer loses close Open Division Championship game to Mountain View
Salinas, CA1 day ago
Application process has opened to fill King City Council District 1 seat
King City, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy