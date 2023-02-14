Mic’d Up Travis and Jason Kelce Had Sweet Talk After Super Bowl

Travis Kelce didn’t know what to say to this older brother.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made some cool Super Bowl history last Sunday night when they became the first pair of brothers to square off in the championship game.

While that fete was celebrated throughout the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl, we all knew one of them was going to lose and things were probably going to be a little awkward for the family .

Thanks to NFL Films we now know what the two brothers said to each other right after the final whistle. Travis Kelce didn’t know what to say to his older brother but he told him he loved him and that this was the “funnest” year of his life.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, told his younger brother to go celebrate.

This is great:

Pretty sweet, right?

