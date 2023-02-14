Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Mic’d Up Travis and Jason Kelce Had Sweet Talk After Super Bowl

By Andy Nesbitt,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAPZt_0knELA8t00

Travis Kelce didn’t know what to say to this older brother.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made some cool Super Bowl history last Sunday night when they became the first pair of brothers to square off in the championship game.

While that fete was celebrated throughout the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl, we all knew one of them was going to lose and things were probably going to be a little awkward for the family .

Thanks to NFL Films we now know what the two brothers said to each other right after the final whistle. Travis Kelce didn’t know what to say to his older brother but he told him he loved him and that this was the “funnest” year of his life.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, told his younger brother to go celebrate.

This is great:

Pretty sweet, right?

Watch the NFL with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson’s Camp Never Asked for Fully-Guaranteed Deal, per Report
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Report: Bryce Young Will Not Throw at NFL Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL1 hour ago
Ex-NFL LB Blake Martinez Has Made Millions Selling Pokémon Cards
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Darrelle Revis Has Advice for Aaron Rodgers About Potential Jets Move
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
49ers’ Taybor Pepper Celebrates New Contract With Hilarious Video
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy