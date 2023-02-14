Thunder high schoolers tune up for state with trip to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The M&M Thunder 18U hockey team took on Manitowoc United and the Southern Hockey Association of Wisconsin (SHAW) this weekend, coming away with a 1-1-1 record. Meanwhile the Thunder squirts hosted the Battle at the REC tournament.

HIGH SCHOOLThe Thunder picked up a win and a tie at Manitowoc Friday and Saturday before suffering a narrow 7-6 loss at SHAW in Milwaukee on Sunday.

With just two weekends of play remaining before they host the WAHA State Tournament, the Thunder now have an overall record of 12-6-4.

On Friday, the Thunder blasted away at Manitowoc goalie Daniel Karlin, taking 47 shots on the day. However, the only time they could solve United’s netminder was on the power play.

United scored first, but Mason Denny made it a 1-1 tie in the first period with a slapshot from the right wing during a Thunder power play.

The teams traded goals again in the second period, with a goal from Broden Krause knotting the contest at 2-2.

United scored just seconds into the third period, but Simon Bowers netted a power play goal midway through the period and Brayden Rounds scored the game-winner on another power play just over a minute later.

All four Thunder goals came with a man advantage as they converted on four of seven Manitowoc penalties.

Karlin finished with 43 saves while Glenn Woodworth stopped 13 shots to pick up the win.

On Saturday, the Thunder once again took advantage of Manitowoc penalties. Rounds got the scoring started during an early power play before United took control of the contest with three unanswered goals.

With 6:57 to play in the third period, the Thunder found themselves in another 5-on-4 situation and Krause found the net. As the game entered the final two minutes, the Thunder got their first even-strength goal against Karlin when Joey Danielak tied the contest off an assist from Blue Haley.

Karlin made 26 saves while Woodworth came up with 12 stops.

On Sunday, the Thunder traveled to Milwaukee to take on SHAW in a game that held extra importance as it marked one of only three times in the regular season that they will meet a team that will also play in the WAHA State Championship at the Community REC Center March 17-19.

As expected, the game was very physical with the teams combining for 15 penalties on the day. Both teams came away with a pair of power play goals, but a short-handed strike from SHAW in the second period proved to be the difference in the game.

The Thunder got goals form Haley and Rounds to keep the game tied 2-2 in the first period.

The second period featured goals from Krause and Damien Winterbottom, but a late flurry saw SHAW put for goals on the board in the last five minutes of the period including a shorty from Matt Peterson.

Winterbottom scored again early in the third, but another SHAW goal pushed the score to 7-5 with nine minutes to play. The Thunder pulled their goalie late and got a goal from Krause with 55 seconds to play, but they could not come up with an equalizer and fell 7-6.

Woodworth stopped 27 of 34 shots in the loss.

The team will travel back to the U.P this weekend for games at Marquette and Manistique. They will return home the following weekend when they will host a Pink Out game to raise funds to support the Meyers family in their battle against cancer.

BANTAMThe Thunder Bantams dropped a pair of games at Waupaca on Sunday.

Chuckie Bird and Chase Nerat scored during a 6-2 loss in game one. Nerate and Dixon Polzin scored in game two, but the Comets ran away with a 10-2 win.

The Thunder Bantams will travel to Ozaukee for a pair of games on Sunday.

PEEWEE AThe Thunder Peewee A team swept a doubleheader at Fox Valley on Saturday.

In a 4-0 game-one win, the Thunder got goals from Parker Perket (2), Jesse McClarren and Simon King while Grace Loomis made 10 saves in her second shutout in as many weeks.

In game two, Owen Shaffer, Braden Forgette, Easton Baty, Wyatt Kneath and Samantha Ruiz all found the net in a 5-1 victory. Loomis stopped 17 of the 18 shots she faced.

The Thunder return to action at the Badger State Games in Wausau this weekend.

PEEWEE BThe Thunder Peewee B team dropped a pair of games at Fox Valley on Sunday.

The Lucien Thayer (2) and Madison Salewsky scored for the Thunder while Chet Lacy and Vincent Schmitz recorded assists.

Sam McKenney made 66 saves in the two games.

The Thunder are off this weekend and will travel to Chippewa Falls for a tournament the following weekend.

SQUIRT AThe Thunder Squirt A team placed fourth in the Battle at the REC Tournament this weekend with a win over Beloit and a narrow 4-2 loss against Calumet in the third-place game.

The team opened with a 9-4 loss against eventual the champion, Calumet — Lake Lindon. Sullivan Reek (2), Holden Ruiz, and Erin Vincent scored in that game.

The Thunder then shutout Beloit 3-0 with two more goals form Reek and a goal from Nova Cook as well as 14 saves from Landon Dura.

Against Calumet — Insight Eye Care, the Thunder got goals from Reek and Vincent, but three third-period goals lifted Calumet to the win.

The Thunder will play at Negaunee on Saturday.

SQUIRT BThe Thunder Squirt B team reached the championship game of the Battle at the REC Tournament this weekend with a pair of wins over Hancock (4-1) and Calumet — Insight Eye Care (5-1).

Against Hancock, the team got goals from Carter Campbell (2), Nova Zeske and Liam Hofer while Finn Eastman made eight saves.

Against Insight Eye Care, the Thunder got two more goals from Campbell as well as goals from Zeske, Hofer and Eastman. Liam Kegley made 14 saves in the win.

In Sunday’s championship game against the Calumet — Lake Lindon Lions, the Thunder got off 37 shots, but managed only four goals in an 8-4 loss. Campbell (2), Eastman and Hofer found the net, but the Thunder could not overcome the offensive fireworks from the Lions.

The Thunder will host Fox Valley on Saturday.