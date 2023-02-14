Open in App
Cleveland, OH
PFF lists Browns linemen Joe Haeg as possible cap casualty

By Jacob Roach,

8 days ago
NFL free agency is just a month away as teams will gear up to fix roster holes before the 2023 season. Each time has players that likely will be cap casualties before then and PFF lists Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Joe Haeg as a possible cap casualty.

Haeg is a versatile and solid veteran depth option but injuries limited him last year and he was inactive nearly all season. It’s smart to have players like this around but with young players like James Hudson and the money spent on the line, this move makes sense. If the Browns cut Haeg they have just 500k in dead cap and cap savings of $2 million.

