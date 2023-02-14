Senate bill would allow Oklahoma seniors to wear tribal regalia

In 2019, then-Attorney General Mike Hunter wrote a letter backing a student’s right to wear an eagle feather, saying that right is protected under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act. Hunter referenced the Caney Valley and Vian cases in this letter.
In May 2022, then-State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a letter to schools asking them to review policies for students wearing tribal regalia.
Having an eagle feather is prohibited under federal law, however tribal citizens can request permission to have one for religious or spiritual reasons.
The bill made it out of the Senate Education Committee last week. Should it ultimately get the governor’s signature, it would go into effect July 1st, 2023.
