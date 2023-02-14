Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
KRMG

Senate bill would allow Oklahoma seniors to wear tribal regalia

By Marti Going,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGk2u_0knEGXNP00

Each spring the issue seems to come up in Oklahoma: should Native American student be allowed to wear ceremonial eagle feathers on their graduation caps.

Senate Bill 429 looks to address this once and for all. The bill was introduced Jan. 17 by Senator John Michael Montgomery, a republican from Lawton.

SB 429 would “allows a student enrolled in a public school district, charter school, or technology center school to wear tribal regalia on school property or at any school function.”

The topic has long been debated with many saying dress-code exemptions are a slippery slope while the other side argues religious freedom.

In 2016, a Tulsa federal judge got involved in the debate, ultimately ruling against a Caney Valley student’s request to wear a feather to graduation.

In 2018, Cherokee Nation officials and the Oklahoma Attorney General got involved after a Vian senior was denied the right to wear his feather to graduation.

In 2019, then-Attorney General Mike Hunter wrote a letter backing a student’s right to wear an eagle feather, saying that right is protected under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act. Hunter referenced the Caney Valley and Vian cases in this letter.

In May 2022, then-State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister issued a letter to schools asking them to review policies for students wearing tribal regalia.

Having an eagle feather is prohibited under federal law, however tribal citizens can request permission to have one for religious or spiritual reasons.

The bill made it out of the Senate Education Committee last week. Should it ultimately get the governor’s signature, it would go into effect July 1st, 2023.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Tornadoes touch down in Kansas, Oklahoma as massive winter storm moves east
Liberal, KS8 hours ago
Stitt says Oklahoma is finalist for EV battery plant
Pryor, OK2 days ago
Nearly 122,000 without power in California as storm brings rain, heavy snow, damaging winds
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A bans children under 16 from eating in restaurant
Royersford, PA3 hours ago
DEA, Arizona police seize 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth
Tempe, AZ10 hours ago
Curious bear breaks out of St. Louis Zoo enclosure again
Saint Louis, OK23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy