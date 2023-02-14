Tulsa hospital gets new tech to help detect lung cancer

Robotic technology at Ascension St. John is being used to screen for lung cancer.

Ascension St. John said the ION endoluminal system can sample tissue from small nodules in hard to reach areas of the lung, where previous tools and procedures could not reach.

The ION system has an ultra-thin catheter that can be moved far into the peripheral lung for biopsies in a less invasive procedure. Ascension St. John said this cuts down the time between finding a lesion and treating it, and minimizes complications.

The first procedure of this kind in Oklahoma was performed in December by Dr. Kelly Nagasawa, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Ascension St. John.

“With this new platform, the robot keeps the catheter there. It never moves unless I physically move it on the outside,” said Nagasawa. “So it greatly reduces the margin of error.”

During the first procedure, a robotic diagnosis was performed and on the same day, under the same anesthesia, removed the section of lung with stage 1A lung cancer.

Ascension St. John said 10 additional procedures have been performed since then.