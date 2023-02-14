Report: Kentucky ranked 5th worst state for singles

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Valentine’s Day is a holiday that signifies the celebration of love for friends, family, and romantic partners.

But if you’re looking for romantic love this Valentine’s Day, WalletHub said Kentucky may not be the best place to find it .

Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but WalletHub found that certain places make dating easier than others. In order to identify the best and worst states for singles, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three dimensions: dating Economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun.

Out of all 50 states, comparing data sets from the share of single adults per capita to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita, WalletHub found Kentucky to be the 46th ranked for singles.

Kentucky ranked 43rd in dating opportunities, 39th in dating economics, and 31st in romance and fun. The only states ranking worse in those dynamics were Wyoming, North Dakota, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

Just because WalletHub ranked Kentucky low in states for singles doesn’t mean there are no opportunities.

If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, Wise Bird Cider in Lexington is holding an old-school singles mixer “complete with name tags, games, love potions, and more.”

The mixer will be from 6-8 p.m. at 1170 Manchester Street #140 Lexington, KY 40508. To rsvp to the event, visit eventbrite.com/vdaysinglesmixeratwisebird .

