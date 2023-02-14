Capitol Rioter Who Hit D.C. Officer With Stun Gun Pleads Guilty

Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Capitol rioter Daniel Rodriguez pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a stun gun to assault a Washington, D.C., officer who was brutally attacked while trying to protect the Capitol building. Rodriguez, 40, found himself in court after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said he admitted to hitting officer Michael Fanone in the neck with a stun gun while other rioters beat him. Fanone, who miraculously survived, suffered a heart attack as a result of the beatings, which only stopped after he pleaded for his life and told rioters he had children at home. Rodriguez will be sentenced in May, and prosecutors expect him to face seven to 10 years behind bars.

Read it at Associated Press