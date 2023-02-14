Open in App
UPI News

Look: Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule

By Annie Martin,

12 days ago

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuDU0_0knED56B00
Twice will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers ahead of their new EP, "Ready to Be." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The K-pop stars shared a release schedule for the mini album, Ready to Be , on Tuesday.

Twice will release a track list for the EP on Thursday, followed by an opening trailer Feb. 19 and a teaser snippet Feb. 20.

The group will share concept photos Feb. 20-24 and Feb. 26-March 1, along with an album preview March 2 and an album sneak peek March 3.

Twice will release music video teasers March 5 and 7 ahead of the official release of Ready to Be and a new music video March 10.

TWICE 12TH MINI ALBUM "READY TO BE"

Timetable

Release on 2023.03.10 FRI 2PM KST/0AM EST

"READY TO BE" Pre-save & Pre-order https://t.co/Aa1mDGuLgU #TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE pic.twitter.com/eeTNwc6qkH — JYPnation (@jypnation) February 14, 2023

Twice announced Ready to Be earlier this month. The album will feature the English-language single "Moonlight Sunrise" and will be Twice's first EP since Between 1&2 , released in August.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

