Third dead whale found beached near Virginia off-shore wind farm

A third dead whale has been discovered off the southeastern coast of Virginia, miles from Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, one of two operational wind farms in federal waters.

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was discovered washed ashore near Chic’s Beach over the weekend.

There was no immediate cause of death and the whale didn’t appear to have any entanglement marks.

The discovery came just two days after a humpback whale was found dead along the shoreline in Cape Charles, Virginia, and five days after a dead humpback whale was found off the coast of First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

Local officials, lawmakers and conservationists have called for an immediate moratorium on all offshore wind development, arguing the testing associated with offshore wind farms may be harming marine life.