Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WDBO

Third dead whale found beached near Virginia off-shore wind farm

By Joe Kelley,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5Zm7_0knED4DS00

A third dead whale has been discovered off the southeastern coast of Virginia, miles from Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, one of two operational wind farms in federal waters.

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whale was discovered washed ashore near Chic’s Beach over the weekend.

There was no immediate cause of death and the whale didn’t appear to have any entanglement marks.

The discovery came just two days after a humpback whale was found dead along the shoreline in Cape Charles, Virginia, and five days after a dead humpback whale was found off the coast of First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

Local officials, lawmakers and conservationists have called for an immediate moratorium on all offshore wind development, arguing the testing associated with offshore wind farms may be harming marine life.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
Chula Vista, CA28 days ago
White Rhino Shot to Death in Florida One Day After Arriving at Safari Park
Kenansville, NC24 days ago
Rarely-Seen Giant Pacific Octopus Filmed Swimming Through Oregon Tidepool
Newport, OR7 days ago
Wreck of Ship Lost to Storm 139 Years Ago Washes up on Massachusetts Beach
Nantucket, MA11 days ago
Mystery of Giant Frozen Shark on Cape Cod Beach Baffles Experts
Dennis, MA19 days ago
Why is this South Florida beach ranked one of the deadliest in the nation? What to know
Fort Lauderdale, FL20 days ago
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
Boise, ID26 days ago
Mountain lion tears dog on leash away from its owner in California neighborhood
San Luis Obispo, CA11 days ago
"We're Finding Gold Today," Says 22-Year-Old Treasure Hunter; Over $1 Million in Coins Recovered Before Noon
Fort Pierce, FL13 days ago
White dog nicknamed ‘Ghost’ ran with pack of coyotes who raised him in Nevada desert
Henderson, NV20 days ago
Lake Michigan Is Getting Too Hot and the Cracks Are Starting To Show
Green Bay, WI19 days ago
Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows
Charleston, SC25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy