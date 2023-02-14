Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

DMARC, Food Bank of Iowa reach deal to help fight food insecurity

By Roger Riley,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TkIl_0knEBpxk00

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Des Moines Area Religious Council, and the Food Bank of Iowa have announced a new agreement to work together to battle food insecurity in the Des Moines metro area.

A few months back some food supplies intended for those in need were interrupted due to a disagreement between the two organizations.

The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, and United Way of Central Iowa brought in Scott Raecker, Executive Director of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. He was joined by food insecurity expert Jordan Vernoy, of See What I Mean Consulting in Cedar Falls.

A series of facilitated discussions were begun with Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa, and Matt Unger, CEO of DMARC.  The goal was to seek aligned solutions to better provide food for those in need.

How a local flower shop is helping people ace Valentine’s Day

After the formal structured discussions began, Book and Unger met one of one to work through many details of how to provide the service to everyone in need.

Food Bank of Iowa ( FBOI) and DMARC have a new agreement providing for an equitable distribution of retail food rescue across the DMARC network.

The DMARC Southside Food Pantry, located at DMARC headquarters will become an FBOI partner.

Nine pantries not currently served by FBOI under new agreements proposed have been invited to reapply for membership, according to a news release issued jointly.

“The Food Bank of Iowa and DMARC have demonstrated exceptional leadership to resolve the immediate issues, with a renewed commitment to work well together to address the ongoing challenges of food insecurity in the region,” said Raecker.

“Equitably serving Iowans facing food insecurity is at the core of every decision we make at the Food Bank of Iowa,” said Book. “I am grateful that during these times of extraordinary need, we can agree that providing a monthly three-day supply of food is the least we can do to serve our neighbors facing hunger.”

“I thank the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines and the United Way of Central Iowa for providing the opportunity for real conversations about how we can unite to provide for our neighbors in need,” said Unger.  “I also thank Michelle (Book) for her willingness to engage in this process, and the candor involved in working toward solutions.”

At a news conference Tuesday morning, all parties involved said they have only begun the process of improving service to those in need.  Now they have some agreements and pledged to communicate about any problems which may arise.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
National non-profit program inspires upcoming Latinx generation in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Homeless students in Des Moines outnumber enrollments of 200 school districts
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Iowa’s first Black female brewer making history
Knoxville, IA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HomeGrown restaurant makes kindness its mission
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
WATCHMAN device helping MercyOne treat patients with AFib
Des Moines, IA21 hours ago
Dinosaurs go extinct at the Science Center of Iowa on April 16th
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Competition to help small businesses launched by Greater Des Moines Partnership
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Des Moines rec center gets $3.5 million gift, new names
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Marshalltown entrepreneurs beat storms, pandemic, and odds
Marshalltown, IA5 days ago
Des Moines Home and Garden Show begins Thursday
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
EmpowHER fundraiser helps pay for mammograms
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band adds shows in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 hour ago
Local coffee shop gets Braille menus for free using state program
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Nearly half an inch of ice coats Iowa
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Where the midwest ranks in sexy accent poll
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Sen. Tim Scott praises Iowa’s governor, calls for unity as he considers presidential run
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Former Iowa high school track star joins Team USA bobsledding
Pleasant Hill, IA1 hour ago
DMPD requests help locating missing 13-year-old
Des Moines, IA19 hours ago
Dallas Center woman sentenced for wire fraud, flaunted purchases on TikTok
Dallas Center, IA3 days ago
Starts Right Here reopening following deadly shooting
Des Moines, IA2 hours ago
Raccoon River drought not affecting water bills yet
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Black’d Out Books: Ames library for Black literature
Ames, IA4 days ago
Antique store owner salvages collectibles after fire
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Large fire destroys Des Moines antique store
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Winter Storm Warning starts Wednesday for northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
West Des Moines couple charged for man’s neglect death
West Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Iowan asks Nikki Haley ‘the Trump question’ at her first Iowa presidential campaign stop
Urbandale, IA6 days ago
Des Moines-raised musician Samuel Jonathan Johnson reflects on legacy
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Daughter allegedly stole mom’s money, didn’t pay her nursing home bill
West Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Ames residents scrape away at roads, sidewalks after ice storm
Ames, IA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy