Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KXAN

Analysis shows death rates in new moms and pregnant women increased in 2020

By Sam Stark,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK7W7_0knEBjuc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maternal death increased from 2019 to 2020 according to a new analysis conducted by Texas State University researchers and others.

There were 4,535 maternal deaths in the US from 2019 to 2020. The number of pregnant women, and recently pregnant women, who died per 100,000 women in the US increased by 29%, according to the analysis. This rate increased for both pregnancy-related causes – by 22 % – and non-pregnancy-related causes – by 36% – the researchers found.

MORE: Mothers Erased

“Prior to the pandemic, the majority of the deaths related to maternal mortality were higher for pregnancy-related causes,” said Krista Howard, a lead author of this study and a professor at Texas State University in the psychology department.

“And once 2020 hit, that shifted, and we have a higher majority of deaths due to non-pregnancy related causes. So drug overdoses, motor vehicle accidents and homicides –  those all increased dramatically during the pandemic,” she continued.

Howard said an explanation for this increase during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic was limited access to services, especially postpartum. Rates of anxiety and depression during this time surged.

“A lot of those individuals may have been missed,” Howard said. “This particular group is already vulnerable. Then to have the pandemic on top of that just made a really big mess for all of them.”

A particularly alarming finding, Howard pointed out, was the 42% increase in drug overdoses in pregnant women and recently pregnant women.

MORE: Texas mother’s mortality data released

“When we see increases in drug overdoses, that is typically a maladaptive coping strategy,” she said. “It’s kind of shocking that [drug overdoses] are hitting this particular population of pregnant and recently pregnant women. You wouldn’t think of this particular population being as vulnerable to drug overdoses.”

The study also illuminated racial disparities. Death rates were three to five times higher among American Indians and Native Alaskans for every cause of death, including suicide, compared to non-Hispanic White women. Also, non-Hispanic Black women’s maternal mortality rates were higher across causes of death, and they had the highest rates for homicide than any other racial group.

“Knowing what the causes of death [will] help to guide our resources,” Howard said. “[We need] to know where to reach out, create access to health care, create support systems for women who are experiencing relationship violence and things like that. Those all need to be improved,” she said.

The researchers acquired death files from the National Center of Health Statistics and birth data from the US Center for Disease Control in this analysis. Howard said maternal mortality data from 2021 has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Repeat racial slurs spark student protest at Southwestern University
Georgetown, TX3 days ago
Austin police arrest 2 suspects linked to several bank robberies
Austin, TX3 days ago
San Marcos student dies after accident in middle school parking lot
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family of killed 81-year-old fears he was victim of hate crime
Austin, TX3 days ago
‘That’s not like her’: Friend of teen mom of missing infant hasn’t heard from her in days, says final call ended abruptly
Austin, TX1 day ago
Sheriff: Suspect in attempted kidnapping in Texas fatally shot by other suspect
Mercedes, TX16 hours ago
Texas court reporter shortage persists, but officials are optimistic
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Dollar Tree fined more than $250,000 after inspection at Texas store
Mount Pleasant, TX2 days ago
Judge sentences man in 2021 shooting death of stepfather in southeast Austin
Austin, TX18 hours ago
APD searching for teen mom, missing baby
Austin, TX2 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ depicts an old CapMetro bus. How accurate is the design?
Austin, TX3 days ago
Police: East Texas teen shot by friend in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA16 hours ago
APD arrests suspect related to 2 Austin homicides
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin Council approves settlements with family of man killed by APD; 3 involved in 2020 protests
Austin, TX3 days ago
LIFE instead of death: Jury lets Hollis Daniels live after shooting death of Texas campus police officer
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
‘Somos El Futuro’ hopes to empower young women of color Saturday
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin man sentenced in 2020 road-rage killing in Burnet County
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Austin civil rights director resigns amid city investigation
Austin, TX1 day ago
Abbott launches task force to combat street takeovers in Texas
Austin, TX3 days ago
APD searches for missing, endangered man last seen in southeast Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy