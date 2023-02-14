Good Shepherd Baptist Church celebrating Black History Month with musical performances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local ministry is celebrating Black History Month with guest speakers and musical performances.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church is hosting a couple of events are free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, February 15th, The Augusta University Jazz Ensemble under the direction of world-renowned musician Wycliffe Gordon, will be performing old jazz classics and new standards.

On Saturday, February 18th, Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar along with Sounds Unlimited will be giving a soulful concert for all ages.

Both events begin at 6 P.M.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church is located at 1714 Olive Road in Augusta.

