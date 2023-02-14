Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KTLA

Sen. Dianne Feinstein not seeking reelection in 2024

By Alex Baker,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORlms_0knEAC0y00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Senator Dianne Feinstein will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024, the long-serving California senator announced in a press release on Tuesday. Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, said she will see out the remainder of her current term.

Sen. Feinstein issued a lengthy statement on her decision not to seek another term:

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.

“I also remain focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth – especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific. And I will use my seniority on the Appropriations Committee to ensure California gets its fair share of funding.

“I’m confident we can achieve these goals because we’ve done it before. From the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to the 2014 CIA torture report, from preserving Lake Tahoe and the Mojave Desert to passing the first significant global warming legislation, from protecting student athletes from abuse to protecting consumers from harmful chemicals, and more recently improving our efforts to combat wildfire and drought, we have improved the lives of millions.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and was among the principal architects of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military style assault weapons. Feinstein also served as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — the first woman to serve in that role.

She was also the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a position she held for six years, beginning in 2009. Throughout her tenure in the upper chamber, Feinstein has championed a number of significant causes including combating climate change, victims’ rights, border security and advancing and ensuring marriage rights for LGBTQ Americans.

A number of high-profile current House members have already announced their intention to run should Feinstein not pursue reelection, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Goshen massacre: Sheriff Boudreaux reveals likely motive for shooting
Goshen, CA1 day ago
Erin Brockovich warns residents of East Palestine at town hall: ‘This is going to be a long game’
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman dies after filming Snapchat video in Ventura County crash
Camarillo, CA3 days ago
Snow causes 20-car pileup, other problems in Inland Empire
Yucaipa, CA4 days ago
Paper money will no longer be accepted at SeaWorld San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Icy conditions cause crashes, shut down California Highway
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
2-car crash in Victorville leaves 19-year-old dead
Victorville, CA16 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured, including infant, after violent 2-car crash in North Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Will you get snow during the winter storm? Look up your home’s elevation
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
14-year-old uses stun gun on man, steals 3 pairs of Nike shoes in Victorville
Victorville, CA3 days ago
Australian pleads guilty to killing gay Los Angeles man in 1988
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Christina Applegate makes ‘last’ red carpet appearance at SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Near-collision at Hollywood Burbank Airport prompts investigations; latest in string of such incidents
Burbank, CA3 days ago
Care Flight plane crashes killing 5 in northern Nevada
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy