Boil water advisory ends in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods, continues for most

A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for some Pittsburgh neighborhoods after a power outage impacted a pump station over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced.

As of Tuesday, the boil water advisory has been lifted in a few neighborhoods, including:

Areas 1 and 2: portions of Morningside and Stanton Heights

Area 8: portions of Point Breeze

Area 10: portions of Swisshelm Park

According to PWSA, portions of the following neighborhoods experienced low and no water pressure because of the outage at around 2 a.m. Sunday:

Bloomfield

East Liberty

Friendship

Garfield

Highland Park

Homewood North

Morningside

North Point Breeze

Point Breeze

Shadyside

South Oakland

Swisshelm Park

Water pressure was restored a short time later but, because of the loss, contaminants may have gotten into the drinking water.

The boil water advisory affects a limited area of about 6,117 houses in the above areas.

PWSA said the advisory was lifted in certain areas because PWSA completed two rounds of water quality testing that did not show any evidence of microbial contamination. The water in these impacted areas is safe to drink.

Water buffaloes are available at the following locations for affected customers:

Bloomfield: 477 S. Atlantic Avenue

Highland Park: N. Negley Avenue at Bryant Street

Morningside: Morningside Avenue at Duffield Street

North Point Breeze: N. Lang Avenue at Park Lane Drive

Shadyside: Howe Street at College Street

South Oakland: Dawson Street at Holmes Place

Swisshelm Park: Onondago Street, near Swisshelm Playground

Customers within the impacted area should do the following before using water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets.

Wait for the water to cool before using it, or store it in the refrigerator in a clean container.

A searchable map of the impacted area is available here: PWSA Boil Water Area .

