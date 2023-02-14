Open in App
Donald Trump ordered to pay $110,000 for contempt in New York AG civil fraud investigation

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY,

12 days ago

A New York state appellate court on Tuesday upheld a contempt order against former President Donald Trump for failing to provide documents as part of a fraud investigation into the Trump Organization's business dealings.

The contempt order, handed down in April , directs Trump to pay a fine of $110,000 to the state attorney general’s office.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that the court’s ruling demonstrated that Trump is “not above the law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ4Wm_0knE3UIS00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha) ORG XMIT: NHRS110 Reba Saldanha, AP

“For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system,” James said. “We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice.”

The New York civil fraud probe revolves around whether the Trump Organization deliberately misstated the valuations of its real estate holdings in official documents for unlawful gain.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Dig deeper:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump ordered to pay $110,000 for contempt in New York AG civil fraud investigation

