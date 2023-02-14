City, county offices closed Monday for Presidents' Day

Wichita Falls city offices and the Wichita County Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day.

The city trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:· Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday.· Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday.· There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.· The Transfer Station and landfill will also be closed on Monday.

The Wichita County Commissioners will meet Feb. 24 rather than at the usual time on Monday.

