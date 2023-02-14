Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

Watch News Channel 3-12 Morning Team exclusive on the SBIFF Karen Carpenter documentary

By Drew Ascione,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09R2gy_0knE2Xyq00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team was joined by Barry Morrow to give our viewers exclusive insight into the documentary "Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection", which debut Feb. 10 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The documentary is a celebration of the pop singer's life and music not shying away from the artist's struggle with anorexia and her untimely death.

Catch a clip of the movie, exclusive interview, and more above.

The post Watch News Channel 3-12 Morning Team exclusive on the SBIFF Karen Carpenter documentary appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Barbara, CA newsLocal Santa Barbara, CA
Former SBCC art instructor remembered
Santa Barbara, CA10 hours ago
Informal conversations bring out the public to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Santa Barbara grandparents’ retirement savings stolen
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Santa Maria, Orcutt community prepare for upcoming cold storm
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
The Funk Zone gets ready to roll on Fat Tuesday
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Extreme weather combination bears down on the Central Coast
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Heavy rains, strong winds, hail, and a tornado warning in the Santa Maria Valley
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara Police set to meet the public for coffee and conversations
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
La Boheme kicks off Mardi Gras with a fundraiser
Santa Barbara, CA7 days ago
How to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day in the Santa Maria Valley
Santa Maria, CA6 days ago
After Fat Tuesday celebrations Holy Cross Church plans to bring Ash Wednesday to the streets
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
Santa Barbara Humane provides tips to keep pets safe during winter weather
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Santa Maria wins CIF-CS Division 2 Boys Soccer title with 2-0 overtime win against rival Pioneer Valley
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Orcutt businesses concerned about the upcoming rainstorm
Orcutt, CA3 days ago
Cold, wet and snowy conditions coming to the Central Coast
Santa Barbara, CA5 days ago
National Weather Service issues tornado warning for Casmalia until 10:30 a.m.
Casmalia, CA2 days ago
East Mountain Drive repairs road damaged in January storms
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
High winds knock down tree causing active gas leak on Channel Drive in Montecito
Montecito, CA4 days ago
Personal safety issues rise to the forefront for many people after recent attacks
Santa Barbara, CA6 days ago
8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week kicks off
Lompoc, CA6 days ago
Some on edge in Orcutt neighborhood severely damaged by sinkhole flooding last month
Orcutt, CA2 days ago
California State Parks issues underwater hazard warning along Carpinteria State Beach
Carpinteria, CA5 days ago
22-year-old man charged with 26 counts of illegal electronic peeping
Isla Vista, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy