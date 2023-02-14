Open in App
Bossip

People Ain’t Isht: 5 Arrested Following ‘Racially Aggravated’ Violent Attack On Black Teen Girl At UK School

By Jason "Jah" Lee,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwNmQ_0knE2NOo00

Regardless of their age, some people are really committed to doing violence against Black people just for being Black people. Let’s put the “once this old generation of racists dies, things will be better” narrative to bed once and for all.

Five people have been arrested for what is described as a “racially aggravated” attack against a Black teen girl in front of Thomas Knyvett college in the southwest region of London called Surrey according to The Guardian. A 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and two 11-year-old girls are charged for “suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm” (essentially, a hate crime), and a 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an “indictable only” offense.

Evidence of the violence lies in a viral video that has been circulating social media for more than a week now. The video is published below. Please take your mental health into consideration when deciding whether or not you want to watch it. It is not bloody but it can be triggering.

Police in Surrey are also looking to arrest an unidentified 16-year-old girl in connection to this attack. The converstaion surrounding this incident is heating up on social media and people in the Surrey community are making their voices heard.

If we get new information about this story we will provide immediate updates for you.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother of Black Teen Shot at While Asking For Directions ‘Livid’ After White Suspect is Granted Parole
Rochester Hills, MI3 days ago
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Washington, DC25 days ago
Black Farmers In Colorado Charged By Police After Reporting Their Racist Neighbors | TSR Investigates
Yoder, CO3 days ago
A Mississippi Police Officer Who Shot a Black 15-Year-Old in the Head Won’t Face Criminal Charges
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Two Detroit cops in a relationship with one another found dead in ‘very tragic’ suspected murder-suicide
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Ohio police probe report Black students assaulted, forced White students to say 'Black Lives Matter'
Springfield, OH10 days ago
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
Westminster, CO27 days ago
WATCH: Woman accused of dismembering murder victim attacks lawyer in court
Green Bay, WI12 days ago
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them On
Homestead, FL21 days ago
Mother of Kimbella Kimbell Demands Answers After Daughter Was Tased Then Found Dead in Mississippi Jail
Gulfport, MS10 days ago
Teen girl filmed beating student Adriana Kuch before suicide is hit with new charge
Berkeley Township, NJ3 days ago
Put ‘Em In Gen Pop: Tyre Nichols’ Killer Texted Photos Of His Body To 5 People, Officers Removed Body Cams During Attack
Memphis, NY18 days ago
Georgia teen steals gun from Dunkin’ customer, shoots him to death in the parking lot: reports
Decatur, GA7 days ago
The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death
Doraville, GA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy