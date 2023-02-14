Severe storms possible Thursday

Severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Central Alabama Thursday and Thursday night. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail. National Weather Service Birmingham

The weather could take a turn for the worse as a line of severe storms is forecast to move through the area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a hazardous weather outlook on Tuesday with the cautionary forecast.

“Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Thursday night across all of central Alabama,” the advisory reads. “Threats will include a few tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, quarter size hail and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.”

The local forecast shows a 60 percent chance of rain before noon on Wednesday with a high temperature of 69 degrees.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms decrease to 40 percent by midnight Wednesday.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, some severe, after noon on Thursday and continuing through the night with a high temperature near 73 degrees during the day.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 miles per hour.

Friday is forecast to turn clear and cold with the high temperature only reaching 48 degrees and Friday night’s low dipping below freezing near 26 degrees.

Clear skies remain through the Presidents’ Day holiday, with temperatures gradually rising during the weekend to reach a high near 70 on Monday.