Open in App
Park City, UT
See more from this location?
TownLift

Park City seeks resident feedback on 2023 Sundance Film Festival

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdDaZ_0knE1Rih00

PARK CITY, Utah — Do you have thoughts on how to improve the Sundance Film Festival? Park City Municipal wants to hear from you!

The city is seeking feedback on the experiences of residents and moviegoers during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The three-minute survey is intended to help the city evaluate services for the festival’s return in 2024.

The questionnaire asks participants to rate the quality of festival parking and transit services, as well as what they thought went well during this year’s festival, and what changes in city services should be made for next year’s event.

The survey will close on February 26.

Residents can also contact Jenny Diersen, Park City Municipal special events manager, directly with feedback at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Welcome Home: The Top 5 listings from Inhabit Park City
Park City, UT23 hours ago
Park City’s galleries are stronger together
Park City, UT2 days ago
Park City’s 13th year hosting Elevation AKA Utah Gay Ski Week
Park City, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Utah’s first auto restraint chairlift opens at Deer Valley Resort
Park City, UT36 minutes ago
FEBUBURIED : 30″ – 40″ more snow for Park City mountains through Wednesday
Park City, UT21 hours ago
‘The Sandlot’ cast to celebrate movie’s 30th anniversary in SLC
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Après fun at Deer Valley
Park City, UT3 days ago
SNAPPED: Park City Mountain’s 23 inches in 24 hours
Park City, UT3 days ago
16 skier triggered avalanches since storm
Park City, UT2 days ago
SNAPPED: Moose takes up residence at Evanston Ranger District office
Evanston, WY2 days ago
SNAPPED: Howard Coleman, WWI veteran and early Park City resident
Park City, UT5 days ago
Salt Lake Climbers Alliance to host event in opposition of Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola B
Salt Lake City, UT6 days ago
Two pets found deceased in Daniels Road mobile home fire
Park City, UT2 days ago
Snow outlook through the rest of February
Park City, UT1 day ago
Midway Ice Castles to wrap up longest season ever on Saturday, Feb. 25
Midway, UT4 days ago
SNAPPED: Park City Mountain’s High Meadow Park
Park City, UT6 days ago
Heber City Police to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event on Wednesday
Heber City, UT5 days ago
‘Storm of the season’ brings delays and cancellations to SLC International Airport
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Two snowmobilers rescued from blizzard conditions in overnight SAR mission
Park City, UT4 days ago
SNAPPED: momma and baby moose move into Cove Hollow
Snyderville, UT6 days ago
Goodbye sunny weekend, hello weekday snowstorm with statewide impacts
Park City, UT6 days ago
PCFD apparatus committee flies to Minnesota for final inspection on new E33 fire truck
Park City, UT5 days ago
Major winter storm could bring 32-42″ of snow to Park City Mountains
Park City, UT5 days ago
Chesley Electric offers comprehensive power plans and lighting innovations
Park City, UT5 days ago
Jobs of the week, February 22
Park City, UT5 days ago
Local author publishes second book, truth.courage.love
Park City, UT6 days ago
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to pay $5M in government penalties
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy