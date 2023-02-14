Park City seeks resident feedback on 2023 Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Do you have thoughts on how to improve the Sundance Film Festival? Park City Municipal wants to hear from you!

The city is seeking feedback on the experiences of residents and moviegoers during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The three-minute survey is intended to help the city evaluate services for the festival’s return in 2024.

The questionnaire asks participants to rate the quality of festival parking and transit services, as well as what they thought went well during this year’s festival, and what changes in city services should be made for next year’s event.

The survey will close on February 26.

Residents can also contact Jenny Diersen, Park City Municipal special events manager, directly with feedback at jenny.diersen@parkcity.org .

