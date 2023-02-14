Netflix Releases ‘Outer Banks’ Recap Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Calling all Pogues ! Netflix just dropped a recap video ahead of the Outer Banks season 3 premiere to remind viewers what happened in the first two installments.

The clip reintroduces viewers to the Outer Banks, which are a string of islands located in North Carolina. John B. (Chase Stokes) explains that his hometown is divided into two parts: Figure Eight (AKA the “rich side” and “home of The Kooks”) and South Side (AKA The Cut, where The Pogues reside).

According to John B., The Pogues “do whatever we want whenever we want.” On the other hand, The Kooks are “rich trust fund posers” and “natural enemies.” Their rivalry is put to the ultimate test when John B. falls for Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), the “princess” of the Kooks.

The story revolves around John B. searching for answers about his dad, who disappeared while searching for a shipwreck. When John B. finds a clue, he teams up with The Pogues (and Sarah) to track down a hidden treasure. When they finally get their hands on some gold, it’s stolen by none other than Sarah’s dad, Ward (Charles Esten).

At the end of season 1, John B. is wrongfully accused of murder. So, he and Sarah flee the police via boat during a massive storm that’s so dangerous, they’re presumed dead. Of course, they survive a la Rose in Titanic and eventually reconnect with The Pogues to resume the treasure hunt.

In the season two finale, The Pogues find refuge on a deserted island they claim as their own, calling it “Poguelandia.”

Outer Banks season 3 will hit Netflix on February 23, so mark your calendar.

