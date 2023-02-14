USF students celebrate Black history as DeSantis targets education

Calandra Peterkin, 22, who is a member of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, participates in a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Black students at the University of South Florida are celebrating Black life and culture on campus during a weeklong event, dubbed “Black Out Week.”

The event is hosted by the USF chapter of the NAACP, in conjunction with other minority student organizations during February each year. It brings Black students — and allies — together.

Right now, that feels especially important to its organizers.

In January, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he would reject an Advanced Placement course on African American studies for Florida high school students, stating that it “lacks educational value,” and violates state law.

Around the same time, DeSantis rolled out proposals that would defund and ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at state colleges, resulting in USF halting its hire for a diversity chief. Now, he’s hinting at doing away with the college-prep classes altogether.

This coincides with book bans across many Florida school districts, which have targeted literature by Black and queer authors. Last month, the Pinellas County School Board banned Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.”

From left to right: Calandra Peterkin, 22, Ariana Enrique Cardona, 21, and Shakiela Boothe Rodney, 18, are members of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. They participate in a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

On Super Bowl Sunday, while others filled living rooms and bars to watch football, Shakiela Boothe Rodney sat with friends in the student union, working to put finishing touches on plans for the week ahead.

When asked about DeSantis, Rodney let out an exasperated laugh.

“Florida is barely teaching history as it is,” said Rodney. “All we get taught about Black history is that we were slaves, then Jim Crow happened, then the Civil Rights movement, and now we’re here. That’s it, that’s the extent.”

Rodney, 18, is a freshman biological health sciences major.

“It’s just a political tactic,” she said. “You can’t hinder something that’s already not being taught.”

Ariana Enrique Cardona, 21, a member of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, participates in a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

That irony hits senior Ariana Enrique Cardona, too. The 21-year-old identifies as Black, Hispanic and queer.

She said it’s demoralizing when politicians attack marginalized groups. Voting, she said, has become less about finding a candidate whose policies she aligns with and more about figuring out who’s not trying to take her rights away.

But history isn’t linear, she said.

“There’s pushback with every movement,” Cardona said. “It’s just now those voices have a digital platform.”

Rodney echoed that.

“Generally, people don’t like change,” Rodney said. “If you’re stuck in your beliefs, and you believe that you’re a good person then somebody else tells you your beliefs are harmful, it’s going to cause your brain to melt and you’re going to push back.”

A sticker seen on a laptop belonging to Calandra Peterkin, 22, a member of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, participates in a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

It’s easy to feel discouraged in the midst of the political attacks, the students agreed, but the focus this Black Out Week is to tune out the noise.

While Cardona and Rodney chatted, Calandra Peterkin, 22, worked on slideshow presentation on her laptop. The opening slide read, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”

From left to right: Ariana Enrique Cardona, 21, Shakiela Boothe Rodney, 18, Calandra Peterkin, 22, are members of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. They participate in a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

“It’s a scary time,” Peterkin said from behind her screen.

“We’re trying to look out for the next generation, while our own supports are being stripped away,” she continued. “But this week we celebrate each other. We celebrate love and community because we are more than the things that happen to us.”

Public health student Calandra Peterkin, 22, a member of the University of South Florida Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, works on a PowerPoint presentation about Black doctors and a history of Black people in medicine during a hybrid meeting at USF’s Marshall Student Center in Tampa on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The students planned for a Black History Month event during their meeting. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Just 24 hours later, a Gospel Choir kicked-off “Black Out Week” with a performance of “Lift every voice and sing,” the Black National Anthem, which was first performed in the early 1900s by Black schoolchildren in Florida.

As the song rang out across the hall where the kickoff was hosted, the three students reveled in what they’ve known all along: that Black History is American History. That their stories belong.