Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
POLITICO

Feinstein passes on Senate reelection in 2024

By Jeremy B. White,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q8HT_0knE15dC00

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not run for reelection in 2024, capping a 30-year Senate career and accelerating a succession battle that’s already well underway.

The California Democrat, the longest-serving woman in Senate history, has notched accomplishments like an assault weapons ban and a report on CIA torture. But as she advanced deeper into her eighth decade, Feinstein’s political future sparked constant discussion and sharp questions about her cognitive fitness.

Few people believed Feinstein would seek another term. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have both launched campaigns for Senate — although Schiff said his was conditional on Feinstein not running again — and Rep. Barbara Lee is preparing to launch her own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Garcetti’s woes continue
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge rejected Perry’s bid to shield thousands of emails from Jan. 6 investigators
Washington, DC2 days ago
Lightfoot taking nothing for granted
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
DeSantis administration requires events at the Capitol ‘align’ with its mission
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy