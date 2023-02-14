Feinstein passes on Senate reelection in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not run for reelection in 2024, capping a 30-year Senate career and accelerating a succession battle that’s already well underway.

The California Democrat, the longest-serving woman in Senate history, has notched accomplishments like an assault weapons ban and a report on CIA torture. But as she advanced deeper into her eighth decade, Feinstein’s political future sparked constant discussion and sharp questions about her cognitive fitness.

Few people believed Feinstein would seek another term. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have both launched campaigns for Senate — although Schiff said his was conditional on Feinstein not running again — and Rep. Barbara Lee is preparing to launch her own.