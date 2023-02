NBC Los Angeles

Dianne Feinstein, 89, Won't Seek Re-Election, Opening Up a California Senate Seat in 2024 By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, 12 days ago

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, 12 days ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced she will retire at the end of her current term. Feinstein, 89, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and ...