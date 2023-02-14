Inter Miami sign goalie Drake Callender to extension

Inter Miami CF announced a contract extension Tuesday for goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes an option for 2026.

Callender, 25, was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year during his debut season in 2022.

“Drake had a very strong season last year and we are confident he will continue to be an integral member of the team as we work towards achieving our goals throughout the 2023 season,” Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Callender started 24 games and registered four clean sheets and 79 saves last season.

–Field Level Media

