Open in App
Sportsnaut

Inter Miami sign goalie Drake Callender to extension

By Sportsnaut,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOaSc_0knDws9B00

Inter Miami CF announced a contract extension Tuesday for goalkeeper Drake Callender.

The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes an option for 2026.

Callender, 25, was a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year during his debut season in 2022.

“Drake had a very strong season last year and we are confident he will continue to be an integral member of the team as we work towards achieving our goals throughout the 2023 season,” Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Callender started 24 games and registered four clean sheets and 79 saves last season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sounders open season by dominating Rapids
Seattle, WA12 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings have interest in retaining former first round pick with contract extension this offseason
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Timbers, Sporting KC eager for rescheduled season opener
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars, Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to extension
Jacksonville, FL23 hours ago
Phoenix Suns ‘monitoring’ possible buyout of 3-time All-Star
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo rushes from Milwaukee Bucks game with mystery knee injury
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
NFL insider expects Kansas City Chiefs to decline fifth-year option on former top pick
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Lamar Jackson reportedly turned down Baltimore Ravens’ $250 million contract offer
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Washington Commanders sale reportedly in jeopardy, Daniel Snyder not happy with offers
Washington, DC2 days ago
Lamar Jackson’s ‘camp’ calls fully-guaranteed contract rumors fake news
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Buffalo Bills star adds to Derrick Henry trade talk as rumors heat up
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Report: Rockets owner submits bid for Commanders
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Damian Lillard pours in 71 as Blazers put away Rockets
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Chicago Bears free agent targets: Finding Justin Fields more help
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Safety Chris Banjo retires, begins NFL coaching career
Denver, CO21 hours ago
San Diego Padres sign Manny Machado to $350 million contract extension
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals insider hints at increasing ‘certainty’ Joe Mixon is released in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Guard Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
NFL insider reveals 2 teams to watch for Jalen Ramsey trade
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Expectation that the Indianapolis Colts will pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks sign Quin Snyder to five-year contract, will immediately become head coach
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Surge move up in standings at CDL Major III qualifying
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Ole Miss fires coach, seeks response vs. LSU
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Miles Bridges: I might return to Charlotte Hornets in March
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Russell Wilson’s ‘influence’ and ‘very strange’ actions caused issues with Denver Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Hawks PG Trae Young finally discusses Nate McMillan firing
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy