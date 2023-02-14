Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Man shot while sitting in east Fort Worth parking lot, police say

By Harriet Ramos,

12 days ago

A man was shot Monday night while sitting in his vehicle in a business center parking lot in east Fort Worth, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived at the parking lot in the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police a man approached his car with a firearm and shot him in the chest.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, and police said he is still at large. No suspect description has been released.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The Gun Violence Unit will help with the investigation, officials said.

