LIST: Valentine’s Day 2023 specials in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Valentine’s Day 2023 is here and our local businesses are offering some specials to celebrate the holiday.
From hand-dipped strawberries to glow axe throwing, we have you covered.
Take a look at what’s going down in Uptown Columbus.
- Eighteen85 : Special Drink Packages on 2/14
- Denim & Oak : Valentine’s specials from 2/11 to 2/14
- Salt Cellar : Valentine’s specials and regular menu on 2/10, 2/11, 2/14
- Stock Market : New seasonal menu with reservations open on 2/14
- The Black Cow : Special Valentine’s menu on 2/14
- Nonic : “Two Dozen Roses”, a county/western themed Valentine’s on 2/14
- Epic : Special menu with reservations open on 2/14
- Kilwin’s : Hand-dipped strawberries
- Trevioli Italian Kitchen : Prix Fixe menu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at $160 per couple on 2/14
- The Animal Farm : A La Carte specials and normal menu from 2/10 to 2/15
- The Loft : Valentine’s specials and regular menu from 2/10 to 2/14
Not looking to eat? Here's some local activities for Feb. 14.
