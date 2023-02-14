Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

LIST: Valentine’s Day 2023 specials in Uptown Columbus

By Nicole Sanders,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294u9z_0knDvO8w00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Valentine’s Day 2023 is here and our local businesses are offering some specials to celebrate the holiday.

From hand-dipped strawberries to glow axe throwing, we have you covered.

Take a look at what’s going down in Uptown Columbus.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehpgp_0knDvO8w00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZSNX_0knDvO8w00

Not looking to eat? Here’s some local activities for Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, GA newsLocal Columbus, GA
Local church celebrates 5th annual Otis Sistrunk Day
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Muscogee Rotary Club hosts 4th annual MercyMed 5K Run
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Fort Benning soldiers rally around Peach Little League, cleaning up Lakebottom
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of LaGrange hosts 2023 Arbor Day celebration on Feb. 24
Lagrange, GA4 days ago
Peach Little League concerned for park safety following Feb. 19 Lakebottom shooting
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Wynnton Arts Academy wins ‘Walk to School Day’ award
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Warm, spring-like weekend with little reprieve
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus honors Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Gas leak controlled below parking garage of Columbus’ recently-opened Hampton Inn
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Begin the week warm, humid with just a light shower
Columbus, GA15 hours ago
3 Alabama doughnut shops ranked among the best in America by Yelp
Gulf Shores, AL4 days ago
Above average readings staying through the second half of the weekend
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Local students partner with House of Heroes to lend helping hand
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Feeling more like spring as the week ends
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Auburn hairstylists spotlight the history of Black hair with Crown Act
Auburn, AL3 days ago
Columbus Police Department presents International Walk to School Day Award to local school
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Shaw High School teacher wins OCAAT
Columbus, GA3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide investigation in Midtown Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Columbus Parkway in Opelika closed
Opelika, AL4 days ago
Carver, Hardaway Girls advance to GHSA Elite Eight
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Opelika Police Department releases 2022 annual report
Opelika, AL16 hours ago
CPD make arrests in shooting that left 9 injured at Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road
Columbus, GA2 days ago
‘I am so glad I am here’: Visitors explore Jimmy Carter’s hometown
Plains, GA5 days ago
Three sign scholarships at Shaw
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Local attorneys sworn-in as Recorder’s Court judges in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
LaGrange police search for man wanted in Jameson Inn shooting
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
Near-record high temperatures across the southeast, but frigid readings out west
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: ‘A series of gardens designed to attract and protect the beautiful monarch butterfly’
Plains, GA4 days ago
Plains embraces Jimmy Carter’s humble beginnings
Plains, GA3 days ago
East Alabama attorney begins jail time in deadly, distracted driving crash
Opelika, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy