Diego Luna to Receive Inaugural Variety Virtuoso Award at Miami Film Festival

Variety will present Diego Luna with the inaugural Variety Virtuoso Award at the Miami Film Festival on Saturday, March 4. The award is will be presented to celebrate Luna’s excellence in acting, directing and producing over the years.

“Emerging as a major force in Latin American cinema back at the dawn of our current century, Diego Luna has consistently proven the promise of his breakthrough role in Alfonso Cuarón’s acclaimed film ‘Y Tu Mama Tambien’ not only with awards-nominated work as an actor but also a growing reputation as a director of the first order,” said Steve Gaydos, Variety EVP of Global Content and Executive Editor. “Currently starring in the hit ‘Star Wars’ prequel series ‘Andor,’ Luna’s leading man credentials are vividly on display.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to be honoring actor Diego Luna at the 40th edition of Miami Film Festival. How many people can say they’ve worked with directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Spielberg and Gus Van Sant, while also becoming an integral part of one of the biggest franchises of all time?” said Lauren Cohen, Miam Film Festival Director of Programming. “Not only is Diego a global superstar, but he’s absolutely beloved by the Mexican, Latin American and Miami community, with good reason. We’re so excited to be partnering with Variety to honor the enormous talent and the indelible career of Diego Luna.”

The festival will open with “Somewhere in Queens,” directed by comedian and actor Ray Romano, who will attend. Director Benjamin Millepied and actress Melissa Barrera will attend the Centerpiece screening of “Carmen.” Judy Blume and directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok will attend the documentary screening of “Judy Blume Forever.” The festival will close with “The Lost King,” directed by Stephen Frears on Saturday, March 11. Featuring a dozen world premieres, three North American premieres, eight U.S. premieres, and 14 East Coast premieres, the 2023 festival will celebrate more than 140 feature narratives, documentaries and short films of all genres, from over 30 countries worldwide. The complete program is available at www.miamifilmfestival.com .