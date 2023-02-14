Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Nissan injuries: Which models are under recall and why

By Associated Press,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAiGw_0knDtSV200

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the airbag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI12 days ago
Toxic train broke down two days before Ohio derailment, had too much weight: workers
East Palestine, OH11 days ago
Man home from the hospital after being pronounced dead by medics
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Thieves Make Off With Corvette, Challenger, And Tahoe From North Carolina Dealer
Charlotte, NC10 days ago
Two arrested in brutal attack of Cleveland man: I-Team
Cleveland, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy