D’Angelo’s Son Swayvo Twain Remakes One Of His Classic Songs

D’Angelo ’s son Swayvo Twain recently showed that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The young rapper released his own version of his father’s 1995 record “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf**ker” from his debut album Brown Sugar .

Twain shared the record, “S.D.M.,” on Monday (Feb. 13) via Instagram. His version puts a modern Hip-Hop spin on the ’90s R&B track as he belts “I feel like I’m the sh*t, damn / And this muthaf**ka lit.” It wasn’t enough for Twain to pay homage to his father, though, as he wanted to see which version of the record listeners preferred.

“WHICH ONE YAL ROCKING WITH THE MOST AND WHY?” Twain wrote in the post’s caption. “COMMENT YOUR ANSWER BELOW.”

Music runs through Swayvo Twain’s blood in multiple ways, as his mother is R&B singer Angie Stone , so it comes as no surprise that he is continuing the legacy in his own way. The young rapper spoke on reimagining the Voodoo artist’s track in an interview with Rolling Out .

“I kinda was trying to take the fact of it being my dad out of the equation, and just really take what I got given to me and make something out of it, and I know I wanted to flip it,” Twain said. “The baseline is crazy so I wanted to flip it to a club anthem.” He later added, “I took a classic and made something new so I definitely want people to see my musical mind.”

Beyond reimagining older works, Swayvo can hold his own with original content. He shared “TwainFlow” back in November, his first single since the December 2021 release “Dive In.”