Arizona Cardinals Finalizing Deal to Hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as New Head Coach

By Dustin Schutte,

12 days ago
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly found their next head coach. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the organization is hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon spent the past two seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Philadelphia appeared in Super Bowl LVII, falling a field goal short of claiming another ring.

This will be Gannon’s first job as a head coach.

Prior to taking the job in Philadelphia, Gannon had stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20), Minnesota Vikings (2014-17) and the Tennessee Titans (2012-13), primarily working as a defensive backs coach.

The Cardinals began searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury. In four seasons, Arizona posted a 28-37-1 record under Kingsbury with just one playoff appearance.

