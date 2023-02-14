Open in App
California State
YourCentralValley.com

Sen. Dianne Feinstein not seeking reelection in 2024

By Alex Baker,

12 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Senator Dianne Feinstein will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024, the long-serving California senator announced in a press release on Tuesday. Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, said she will see out the remainder of her current term.

Sen. Feinstein issued a lengthy statement on her decision not to seek another term:

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.

“I also remain focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth – especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific. And I will use my seniority on the Appropriations Committee to ensure California gets its fair share of funding.

“I’m confident we can achieve these goals because we’ve done it before. From the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to the 2014 CIA torture report, from preserving Lake Tahoe and the Mojave Desert to passing the first significant global warming legislation, from protecting student athletes from abuse to protecting consumers from harmful chemicals, and more recently improving our efforts to combat wildfire and drought, we have improved the lives of millions.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and was among the principal architects of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military style assault weapons. Feinstein also served as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — the first woman to serve in that role.

She was also the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a position she held for six years, beginning in 2009. Throughout her tenure in the upper chamber, Feinstein has championed a number of significant causes including combating climate change, victims’ rights, border security and advancing and ensuring marriage rights for LGBTQ Americans.

A number of high-profile current House members have already announced their intention to run should Feinstein not pursue reelection, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA).

