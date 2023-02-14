Breeze Airways announces additional flights out of Bradley

Windsor Locks, Conn./WTIC Radio - Four new flights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks are poised for launch this spring.

Beginning in May, Breeze Airways will add four destinations, with nonstop service to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida, as well as New Orleans and one stop/no plane change flights to Los Angeles.

The new routes are set to launch in May for as low as $39 one way.

Fort Myers, FL

Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 17

From $59* one way

New Orleans, LA

Mondays and Fridays, starting May 19 through September 5

From $59* one way

Tampa, FL

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, starting May 18

From $39* one way

Los Angeles, CA

One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru daily, starting May 17

The announcement comes a week after Breeze unveiled nonstop service from Bradley to Vero Beach, Florida, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and Phoenix.