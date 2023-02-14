Open in App
WJBF

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates sells for $25,000 — and there’s no chocolate inside

By Izzy Karpinski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLEwN_0knDnwrG00

( WXIN ) – From Forrest to Ripley, an iconic box of chocolates has a new owner.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! purchased the box of chocolates from the 1994 film “Forrest Gump” for $25,000 at auction, the company announced in a release.

As Tom Hanks famously uttered in the Academy Award-winning film, “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” In this case, Ripley’s knows exactly what it’s gonna get. And it’s not chocolate.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

Instead, the box is filled with sand.

Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)
Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates (Ripley’s)

“This was so Hanks could keep it on his lap properly during filming. Marked 23 ounces, the sand-filled prop actually weighs in at over four pounds,” Ripley’s explained.

The box is signed by Hanks and appears to be in near pristine condition.

In the film, Forrest Gump holds the box (and eats quite a few of the chocolates) as he tells the story of his life while waiting on the bus to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

‘Ed has bowled here forever:’ 103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling

Ripley’s has not indicated which of its 29 museums will house the prop. The museums, which are known as “odditoriums,” are all over the world and house collections of unique artifacts, pop culture memorabilia and medical oddities.

Some of Ripley’s other recent acquisitions include the double-sided Lightsaber used by Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” and Prince’s signature purple coat worn during the “Purple Rain” stage performances.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golden Harvest breaks ground on new Augusta facility
Augusta, GA14 hours ago
Women To Watch: Raye Mays
Augusta, GA23 hours ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Thomson mom raising funds for 2 y.o. son in need of heart transplant
Thomson, GA2 hours ago
JENNIE: Aiken authors discuss newly released book “The Suitcase-The Life and Times of Captain X”
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN7 hours ago
Commission approves $850K in additional for Diamond Lakes bathroom
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Bear at Saint Louis Zoo escapes, prompting lockdown
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Teen has both legs amputated after being hit by car at Missouri volleyball tournament
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
14-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson Co.
Belton, SC8 hours ago
Comedian, Leanne Morgan talks about her “Just Getting Started” tour coming to Augusta
Augusta, GA11 hours ago
Man shot multiple times, 4 in custody in South Augusta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Ohio pizza shop catches attention with ‘now hiring non-stupid people’ sign
Columbus, OH2 days ago
ARC students who met at CHOG raise money for little ones battling illnesses now
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Waynesboro man allegedly shoots stepson in groin during argument
Keysville, GA7 hours ago
“Ashes to Go” back again at Augusta Common
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Crime tops business district, north side in Aiken
Aiken, SC20 hours ago
Augusta commissioner not interested in recommended ambulance provider
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy