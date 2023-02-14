Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Traffic tips: These KC roads will be closed as soon as Tuesday for the Chiefs parade

By Natalie Wallington,

12 days ago

Be prepared for major traffic throughout downtown and the Crossroads in Kansas City tomorrow as fans take to the streets to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Here are where roads will be closed starting on Tuesday:

  • Grand Boulevard: Closed from Berkley Park to Pershing Road starting at noon on Tuesday.

  • Parade route cross streets: Between Walnut and McGee streets, cross streets will be closed from Berkley Park on the north to Pershing Road on the south. That includes every numbered street from Second Street down to 22nd Street. Street closures will be in effect beginning at noon Tuesday.

  • Main Street: Closed from 20th Street south to Pershing Road.

  • Kessler Road: Closed from Pershing to the west side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

  • Oak Street: While the road to the east of the parade route will technically remain open, parade organizers are advising drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday due to extreme congestion.

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross the parade route at Seventh Street, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. .

Pedestrian crossings on Grand will be available at Ninth Street, 13th Street, Truman Road, 18th Street and 20th Street. However, these crossings will close during the parade itself, which is scheduled for noon until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety,” organizers wrote on their information page .

Here’s a detailed map from parade organizers showing the parade’s route and street closings.

Not interested in braving the crowds to drive downtown? Shuttle bus service is available at these locations .

Do you have more questions about transportation to and from Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .

Comments / 0

