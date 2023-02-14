Pluto Anime Shares Surprise Update on Release Date, Cast

It looks like Netflix is about to welcome a big anime to its catalog. If a new report is spot on, then Naoki Urasawa's Pluto is headed for the streaming service. The official Shogakukan website listed the upcoming Pluto anime as a Netflix exclusive, and more alleged details about the anime surfaced soon after.

According to a now-deleted tweet by Netflix Anime , Pluto has also found its stars. Shinsu Fuji is said to be playing Gesicht while Yoko Hikasa oversees Atom and Minori Suzuki voices Uran. The post went on to single out Pluto for a 2023 release, but again, the tweet was deleted shortly after its launch.

This strange update is just one of several we've seen from Pluto to date. After all, the ordeal began in 2017 when news of this anime adaptation first hit social media. The project was promoted by GENCO at the MIFA Film Market years ago, but the anime was never announced in any official way. Now, we have been given a new update on the mysterious adaptation, and it seems like Netflix is ready to bring the hit story to life ASAP.

If you are not familiar with Pluto, you should know the series was created in 2003 by Urasawa, a celebrated manga artist with credits like Monster, 20th Century Boys, and more. Pluto acts as a dark tie-in to Astro Boy as the Osamu Tezuka series is a favorite of the creator. So if you want to know more about the story, you can read Pluto's official synopsis below:

"In an ideal world where man and robots coexist, someone or something has destroyed the powerful Swiss robot Mont Blanc. Elsewhere a key figure in a robot rights group is murdered. The two incidents appear to be unrelated...except for one very conspicuous clue - the bodies of both victims have been fashioned into some sort of bizarre collage complete with makeshift horns placed by the victims' heads. Interpol assigns robot detective Gesicht to this most strange and complex case - and he eventually discovers that he too, as one of the seven great robots of the world, is one of the targets."

