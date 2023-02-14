Open in App
Sacramento, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kings And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

12 days ago

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Arizona.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Kings have ruled out Malik Monk and KZ Okpala, while Neemias Queta is available.

As for the Suns, they will be without Kevin Durant, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

NBA's official injury report

The Kings come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 32-24 record in 56 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a very solid 15-12 in the 27 games they have played on the road away from Sacramento.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but the long drought appears likely to end in 2023.

De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter have been an excellent trio.

As for the Suns, they are just one spot behind the Kings as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 58 games, they are 31-27, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Suns have been unbelievable, going 19-9 in the 28 games they have hosted in Arizona.

In each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA.

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best record in the regular season last year (64-18).

Therefore, the addition of Durant (who is ruled out for Tuesday's game) has the potential to make them the best team in the entire NBA.

